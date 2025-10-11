US Centcom chief visits Gaza, reaffirms no US troops to be deployed

The head of the US Central Command (Centcom) has said that he visited Gaza to discuss post-conflict stabilisation and insisted no US troops will be deployed to the Palestinian territory, AFP.

Admiral Brad Cooper wrote on X that he just returned from a trip to Gaza to discuss the creation of a Centcom-led “civil-military coordination centre” which will “support conflict stabilisation”.

An initial deployment of 200 US troops has begun arriving in Israel to help monitor the ceasefire in Gaza between Hamas and Israel under American President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

The US military will coordinate a multinational taskforce which will deploy in Gaza and is likely to include troops from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

“America’s sons and daughters in uniform are answering the call to deliver peace in the Middle East in support of the Commander in Chief’s direction in this historic moment,” Cooper wrote on X.