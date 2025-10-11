PHOTOS: Displaced Palestinians make their way back to north

Palestinians, who were displaced to the southern part of Gaza at Israel’s order, make their way along a road as they return to the north, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in the central Gaza Strip, on October 11, 2025. — Reuters

Palestinians, who were displaced to the southern part of Gaza at Israel’s order, make their way along a road as they return to the north, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in the central Gaza Strip, on October 11, 2025. — Reuters

Palestinians, who were displaced to the southern part of Gaza at Israel’s order, make their way along a road as they return to the north, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in the central Gaza Strip, on October 11, 2025. — Reuters