Trump says he believes Gaza ceasefire will ‘hold’

US President Donald Trump has said he believes the Israeli ceasefire that began in Gaza would hold as Israel and Hamas are “tired” of fighting, AFP reports.

“It’ll hold. I think it’ll hold. They’re all tired of the fighting,” Trump told reporters, confirming his plans to travel to Israel and mediator Egypt this weekend.

Trump said he would meet a “lot of leaders” in Egypt on Monday to discuss the future of devastated Gaza, adding that the meeting would likely be in Cairo.

He said he would also address the Israeli parliament when he visits the country earlier on the same day.

Trump said he was confident that the Gaza ceasefire would lead to a wider Middle East peace.

“Now we have some little hot spots, but they’re very small… They’ll be very easy to put out. Those fires are going to be put out very quickly,” he added.