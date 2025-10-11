Shershah-Pirwala section of M-5 reopens for traffic

BAHAWALPUR: The 78-km-long Shershah-Jalalpur Pirwala section of the Multan-Sukkur M-5 Motorway, which was closed after being damaged by the floodwaters, has been reopened for vehicular traffic after 28 days.

According to an official announcement made by the Multan administration, the decision to open the motorway section was taken to facilitate motorists and other commuters using vehicular traffic.

According to the administration, a diversion for vehicular traffic has been provided from Jalalpur Pirwala to reach the highway.

It said that the vehicular traffic would continue from Jalalpur Pirwala to Lodhran, from where the traffic would be diverted to Jhangra to again join the Multan-Sukkur motorway.

Multan commissioner was quoted as saying that the repair work on the remaining motorway sections was underway and they would also be reopened for traffic soon.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025