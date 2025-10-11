Two sent to jail after driver of minister’s relative killed during clash

THATTA: The court of second civil judge on Friday remanded in judicial custody for 14 days two suspects who were allegedly involved in Thursday’s attack on a relative of provincial minister for religious affairs.

The firing on the vehicle of the minister, Syed Riaz Hussin Shah Sheerazi’s brother-in-law Izhar Shah Sheerazi resulted in the murder of his driver, Rawal Mallah. Izhar Shah remained unhurt in the attack.

The suspects, Ali Dost Missan, who was custodian of Dargah Missan Sharif, and Mir Khan Chandio, father of one of the main accused involved in the attack, faced charges of being involved in police encounter and inter­ven­tion in official duty under section 324 and 354 PPC and were sent to Badin district jail.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the four attackers identified as Asad Ali Missan, son of Ali Dost Missan, his nephew Azar Ali Missan, Ali Waris Missan and Zohaib Chandio.

Thatta CIA In-charge Athar Ali Channa confirmed that targeted raids were being made in different areas to arrest the main suspects who had fled after the incident.

Meanwhile, political and community leaders visited the residence of the slain driver Rawal Mallah in Sayedpur village to offer condolences to his family.

Former district nazim Syed Shafqat Hussain Shah Sheerazi, Sindh Mallah Forum’s senior vice president Dada Adam Gandhro, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Sujawal district’s president Mumtaz Ali Shah Bukhari and notables of the area offered condolences to the victim’s father Safar Mallah, brother Ismail Mallah, and widow, and demanded arrest of all the culprits.

Mr Gandhro termed the murder “a tragic and shameful act” and said that Rawal Mallah was an innocent man killed over a petty dispute, leaving his aged father without support.

October 11th, 2025