E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Call for broad-based debate on abolishing death penalty

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am
Performers enact a scene from the play Unheard staged at the PNCA in Islamabad on Friday. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad
Performers enact a scene from the play Unheard staged at the PNCA in Islamabad on Friday. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of ‘World Day Against Death Penalty’, former Senator and president human rights cell PPP Farhatullah Babaron Friday called for a broad-based national debate on abolishing the death penalty.

“Until the death penalty is abolished as a result of a larger public debate on the efficacy of death penalty in deterring crime, the victims should be given right to proper defence and protected against torture for extracting confession,” he said.

The former Senator said that number of crimes carrying the death penalty must be drastically decreased from the present over 30 and juveniles and mentally challenged persons be spared from execution.

Legal and consular services to migrant Pakistani workers be ensured and the procedure for mercy petitions against executions streamlined.

He said that studies showed that Pakistan executed only the poorest and the most marginalised whose fair trial rights were often violated and convicts were tortured in the broken criminal justice system. Highlighting it, he said that sometime back two brothers accused of murder were acquitted by the Supreme Court after years on death row but only after they had been hanged.

After the APS massacre in December 2014 there was a public outcry to hang the terrorists. However according to a study by Justice Project Pakistan over 85 % of the executions carried out thereafter were for ordinary crimes and not related to terrorism, he said.

“States abolishing the death penalty have increased and more and more Muslim countries had placed moratorium on executions but in Pakistan the number of crimes carrying the death penalty had progressively increased,” he said and added that as murder was punishable with death or life imprisonment a measure of arbitrariness in giving death penalty was unavoidable.

He said that there were also court judgments calling for ‘justice with mercy’ and that reasons must be recorded why a judge ordered death instead of life imprisonment, he said adding: “Court verdicts emphasizing justice with mercy must be the norm and not exception.”

The Quran stressed mercy and forgiveness. The Quranic injunction ‘in just retribution there is life for you’ (2:179) was a subtle suggestion that ‘ qisas’ (retribution) was not revenge but protection of life. The Quran emphasized life, not revenge, he said.

Former Senator said that death penalty is irreversible, has doubtful deterrence value and militates against the poor. “The fact that a large number of convictions are set aside on appeal showed that the death penalty resulted in appalling miscarriage of justice, he said calling for a broad based debate to abolish death penalty,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

AS unconfirmed reports continue to circulate regarding the elimination of banned TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud in ...
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...