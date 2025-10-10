Foreign press group urges immediate access to Gaza after ceasefire

An organisation representing international media in Israel and the Palestinian territories has urged Israel to grant journalists immediate, independent access to Gaza following the declaration of a ceasefire, AFP reports.

The Foreign Press Association (FPA), which represents hundreds of foreign journalists, said it “welcomes the agreement between the warring parties on a ceasefire in Gaza”.

“With the halt in fighting, we renew our urgent call for Israel to open the borders immediately and allow international media free and independent access to the Gaza Strip,” it added.

The FPA has on multiple occasions asked for access to Gaza over the past two years.

“These demands have been repeatedly ignored, while our Palestinian colleagues have risked their lives to provide tireless and brave reporting from Gaza,” the association said.

On October 23, the country’s top court is due to hear the FPA’s petition demanding access, “but there is no reason to wait that long”, it said.

“Enough with the excuses and delay tactics. The restrictions on press freedom must come to an end,” it added.