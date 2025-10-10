Gaza’s children hope for return to childhood during ceasefire: Unicef

Unief spokesperson Tess Ingram says children in Gaza are “excited” following the ceasefire, as they believe it means they will be able to return to their lives, Al Jazeera reports.

“Children were jumping around, celebrating; a little girl hugged me and said, ‘Thank you’. I think that really is the sentiment. Take 13-year-old Maysara from Jabalia whom we spoke to. He told us children like him were tired of war, they wanted to return ‘to live our childhood’,” Ingram told Al Jazeera from the al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza.

But Ingram said the scale-up of aid to the enclave during the ceasefire was “critical” to allow children to go back to school and receive proper nutrition.

“While the ceasefire does stop the killing and injuring of children, hopefully … what we also need to see is that aid coming in,” she said.

“So, yes, we are making preparations. We have more than 1,300 trucks prepositioned around the Gaza Strip, ready to come in with life-saving supplies for children, and as they enter, we will have more,” Ingram added.