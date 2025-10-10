PHOTOS: Gazans walk through damaged neighbourhoods Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 01:57pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Palestinians walk as they inspect through a damaged neighbourhood in the aftermath of an Israeli operation, after Israel’s government ratified a ceasefire with Hamas, in Gaza City, on October 10, 2025. — Reuters Palestinians carry their belongings as they walk through a damaged neighbourhood in the aftermath of an Israeli operation, after Israel’s government ratified a ceasefire with Hamas, in Gaza City, on October 10, 2025. — Reuters Palestinians walk through a damaged neighbourhood in the aftermath of an Israeli operation, after Israel’s government ratified a ceasefire with Hamas, in Gaza City, on October 10, 2025. — Reuters A Palestinian carrying belongings walks through a damaged neighbourhood in the aftermath of an Israeli operation, after Israel’s government ratified a ceasefire with Hamas, in Gaza City, on October 10, 2025. — Reuters Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews مونسٹر سیریز: اپنے سفاک جرائم سے امریکی معاشرے کو بدلنے والا ایڈ گین کون تھا؟ ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ Dawn News English Subscribe US National Guard: Why US Troops Keep Getting Deployed At Home What’s Really Poisoning the Air in Delhi, Lahore, and Dhaka? Gaza Ceasefire: World Reacts To Israel and Hamas Signing First Phase of Trump’s Gaza Plan The 26th Amendment Case Why OTT Platforms Can’t Be Regulated Like Cinemas How the US Funds Israel’s Wars Air Pollution: Punjab’s Toxic Winters Comments Closed