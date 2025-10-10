K-Electric fined Rs25m over 2023 blackout

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs25 million on K-Electric for its failure to restore electricity promptly following a nationwide power breakdown in January 2023, citing weaknesses in its black start capabilities and a lack of operational preparedness.

In a separate ruling, the regulator also fined the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Rs10m for failing to ground high- and low-tension poles in accordance with the required safety standards, which contributed to fatal accidents.

The fine against K-Electric was imposed after over two years of investigation, which included multiple inquiries, hearings, and the issuance of show-cause notices. The nationwide breakdown had disrupted power for up to 20 hours. Nepra’s inquiry committee visited grid stations, powerhouses, and offices, recording statements and reviewing technical records.

The inquiry found that K-Electric lacked sufficient black start facilities, which are essential for restoring an independent system after a total blackout. Out of 1,246MW required load from KE’s own and private plants, nearly half was rejected due to inadequate capacity. Except for one plant (Gul Ahmed), all black start-enabled power plants failed to sustain operations in island mode and tripped multiple times, resulting in delayed restoration.

Regulator imposes Rs10m penalty on Lesco

Nepra noted that repeated failures of KE’s black start systems, along with frequent tripping, pointed to the absence of regular mock testing — a critical measure to ensure readiness in blackout scenarios. The regulator concluded that KE failed to fulfil its responsibilities and lacked preventive maintenance.

During proceedings, KE attempted to attribute blame to the national grid and Tapal Power Plant. However, Nepra dismissed this, stating that while the national grid’s vulnerability is acknowledged, KE’s argument about its reliance on NTDC exposed concerns over its own contingency planning. The authority emphasised that the complete collapse of KE’s system — rather than isolated incidents — reflected its inability to manage sudden load deficits or island critical generation units.

Nepra also pointed to KE’s own admissions of reactive repairs, such as fixing pump couplings and replacing control cards during the outage, which indicated insufficient preemptive planning. KE, in a statement following the ruling, expressed surprise over the decision and said it would determine its legal response.

Lesco ruling

In a parallel decision, Nepra imposed a Rs10m fine on Lesco for failing to ensure the earthing and grounding of over 422,000 high and low-tension poles, a shortfall directly linked to fatal accidents. Despite repeated directives, Lesco informed the regulator that it planned to ground only about 7,000 poles per month — a pace Nepra deemed inadequate.

Following an investigation launched in July 2022 into electrocution incidents, Nepra found that many poles lacked proper grounding. After legal proceedings, personal hearings, and a show-cause notice, the regulator ordered Lesco to pay the fine within 15 days or face recovery under the Land Revenue Act.

Lesco was also directed to complete the grounding of all steel structures within three months and concrete poles within one year.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025