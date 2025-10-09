Israeli foreign minister says captive release ‘should bring end to Gaza war’

The release of all hostages held by Hamas, as stipulated under a newly signed first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal, should bring about an end to the two-year conflict, Israel’s foreign minister has said, Al Jazeera reports.

“There will be a ceasefire and then the commitment within 72 hours of Hamas to release all the hostages. I believe that can – that should bring the end to this war,” Gideon Saar told Fox News.

The statement comes amid concerns Israel could resume fighting after captives are released.