Netizens say the struggle for a ‘free’ Palestine will not stop

Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 06:20pm

Just over two years after Israel’s genocidal military campaign in Gaza began, an end to the destruction may finally be within reach, after Israel and Hamas agreed to implement the first phase of a ceasefire deal proposed by the US.

The news was received with jubilation in Gaza by people who have been facing a near-ceaseless onslaught of violence. Palestinian journalist Wissam Nassar shared videos of celebrations on the ground, with people jumping for joy at the thought of living a life without the roar of Israeli warplanes in the sky.

Plestia Alaqad, who reported live from Gaza in the opening days of the war and has recently published a book about her experiences as a journalist in a warzone, hoped the ceasefire would hold, unlike last time.

Scholar Dr Yasir Qadhi thanked God for the lull in the offensive, but said the fight was not over, that it would not be over till Palestine was free.

Veteran journalist and academic Peter Beinart echoed Dr Qadhi’s sentiments, saying there could never be real peace until Palestine is free.

