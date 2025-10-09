Gaza aid plan will fail without full access for humanitarian groups: Norwegian Refugee Council

The Norwegian Refugee Council, one of the largest independent aid groups working in Gaza, has said Trump’s plan to increase aid to starving people as part of a ceasefire will fail unless all aid groups can resume operations, AFP reports.

“The desperation is deeper and the exhaustion is greater than anyone can imagine inside Gaza … It’s not enough with some UN agencies and some few NGOs,” Jan Egeland, NRC head, told Reuters in an interview via video link from Oslo.

“If not, the Trump peace plan will not succeed…We don’t have time for more bureaucratic obstacles.”

Egeland said NRC, among other international NGOs, had been blocked from bringing aid into Gaza since Israel lifted its 11-week blockade on supplies in May.

Trump’s 20-point plan includes allowing “full aid” to be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip, and for water infrastructure and bakeries to be restored in the enclave, where some areas are experiencing famine.

The NRC is resubmitting a request to get hundreds of truckloads of lifesaving aid into Gaza, which had been denied access for months.