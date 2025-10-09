E-Paper | October 09, 2025

JI chief calls Netanyahu ‘enemy of peace’, hails Hamas for ‘not compromising sovereignty’

Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 12:30pm

JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has termed the ceasefire agreement “the fruit of the steadfastness of the people of Gaza”.

In a post on X, he said, “Palestinians have secured this ceasefire demand without compromising their right to self-defence. Credit goes to Hamas for negotiating under the most difficult conditions without compromising its freedom and sovereignty.”

He called for the United States and Muslim countries, and “especially the mediators”, to hold Israel accountable to implement the agreement “so that the campaign of genocide in Gaza ends forever, reconstruction can begin, and an independent Palestinian state can be established”.

“Netanyahu is an enemy of peace; monitoring his every move is the responsibility of the international community.”

