UK PM Starmer welcomes Gaza agreement, urges swift implementation

Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 09:13am

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he welcomed the agreement on the first stage of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, urging that it must be implemented in full without delay, Reuters reports.

“I welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza,” Starmer said in a statement.

“This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

