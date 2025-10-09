E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Setting things right

From the Newspaper Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:43am

PAKISTAN has been blessed with abun-dant resources. Yet, Pakistan struggles with financial instability, poor governance, and underdeveloped industries. Why has this wealth not translated into economic success?

The problem, actually, is not the lack of resources; it is the lack of systems, strategies and sincerity. Without a clear vision and commitment, resources remain underutilised and the potential stays untapped.

Over the years, many ideas have been proposed to address Pakistan’s economic challenges, improving infrastructure, bridging skills gaps, and boosting gover-nance. However, most of these ideas remain stuck in theory, sidelined by governments focused on short-term survival rather than long-term growth.

Pakistan’s political system is often dominated by leaders who lack the technical expertise or long-term vision needed to drive change. A government that brings together technocrats, experienced bureaucrats, and visionary politicians can create the right conditions for progress.

In a country with limited resources, thinking outside the box is crucial. Pakistan needs leaders who are not only educated and competent, but who truly understand the global economy. The return of talented Pakistanis from abroad is often discussed, but we should not forget that local professionals are equally important.

Our home-grown talent is capable of driving the change we currently need. By creating an environment that nurtures both local and overseas talent, Pakistan can unlock its true potential.

Zahid Maqsood Sheikh
Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...