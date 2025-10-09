Setting things right

PAKISTAN has been blessed with abun-dant resources. Yet, Pakistan struggles with financial instability, poor governance, and underdeveloped industries. Why has this wealth not translated into economic success?

The problem, actually, is not the lack of resources; it is the lack of systems, strategies and sincerity. Without a clear vision and commitment, resources remain underutilised and the potential stays untapped.

Over the years, many ideas have been proposed to address Pakistan’s economic challenges, improving infrastructure, bridging skills gaps, and boosting gover-nance. However, most of these ideas remain stuck in theory, sidelined by governments focused on short-term survival rather than long-term growth.

Pakistan’s political system is often dominated by leaders who lack the technical expertise or long-term vision needed to drive change. A government that brings together technocrats, experienced bureaucrats, and visionary politicians can create the right conditions for progress.

In a country with limited resources, thinking outside the box is crucial. Pakistan needs leaders who are not only educated and competent, but who truly understand the global economy. The return of talented Pakistanis from abroad is often discussed, but we should not forget that local professionals are equally important.

Our home-grown talent is capable of driving the change we currently need. By creating an environment that nurtures both local and overseas talent, Pakistan can unlock its true potential.

Zahid Maqsood Sheikh

Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025