Trump tells Fox News hostages in Gaza will probably be released on Monday
Published October 9, 2025
Updated October 9, 2025 08:30am

US President Donald Trump has told Fox News' 'Hannity' program that hostages held in Gaza will probably be released on Monday, after announcing an agreement between Israel and Hamas over the first phase of a ceasefire, Reuters reports.