WHO seeks India clarification over cough syrup deaths

Reuters Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:17am

LONDON: The World Health Organisation was seeking clarification from New Delhi on whether a cough syrup linked to deaths in India has been exported to other countries, the global health agency said on Wednesday.

The WHO said it will assess the need for a Global Medical Products Alert on Coldrif syrup once it receives official confirmation from the Indian authorities.

At least 17 children younger than five years old have died in India in the past month after consuming cough medicine that contained the toxic compound diethylene glycol in quantities nearly 500 times the permissible limit, officials say.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

