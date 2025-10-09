E-Paper | October 09, 2025

England, Portugal, Norway closing in on 2026 World Cup

AFP Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:17am
BURTON-UPON-TRENT: England players in action during a training session at St George’s Park on Wednesday.—AFP
PARIS: England and Portugal are in pole position to win their respective 2026 World Cup qualifying groups with two games to spare, with several other European nations also hoping to secure berths at the finals in the upcoming matches.

Norway may also be only one victory away from reaching the tournament for the first time since 1998, which would leave Italy staring at a third successive World Cup watching from the sidelines.

Thomas Tuchel’s England laid down a marker last month with an impressive 5-0 thrashing of Serbia in Belgrade and are yet to concede a goal in five qualifiers.

They are not in Group ‘K’ action until Tuesday when a victory over Latvia in Riga would secure a place at next year’s finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada, if Serbia do not beat Albania on Saturday.

England boast a seven-point lead over Albania with three matches to play, with Serbia a point further back but with a game in hand.

Several players who were not previously considered first-choice starred in Serbia, leading Tuchel to leave out big names Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish from his latest squad.

“Keep on pushing,” Tuchel, whose side play Wales in a friendly on Thursday, said as his message to those missing out. “It is a decision for this camp, it was the best camp (in September) in terms of team spirit and team work, this was the best camp so far. We decided to invite the same group of players to make more stable what we built on.”

Serbia’s clash with Albania could prove crucial in deciding which team finishes second and goes into the play-offs.

Portugal racked up eight goals in their first two qualifiers in September and will likely need just two more wins over this international break to wrap up top spot in Group ‘F’.

Roberto Martinez’s side will qualify with victories against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday and Hungary on Tuesday, unless Armenia beat both those same opponents.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals in September, including one in a tense 3-2 success against Hungary in Budapest, sealed by a late Joao Cancelo penalty.

Portugal are targeting a seventh successive World Cup appearance.

Norway have enjoyed a dream start to qualifying, scoring 24 goals in five successive wins to move to the brink of the finals.

Erling Haaland, who is yet to play at a major tournament, already has a remarkable nine goals in their group, after netting five in the 11-1 thumping of Moldova last time out.

Norway host Israel on Saturday, knowing that victory would end their 28-year absence from the World Cup if Italy fail to beat either Estonia or Israel in Group ‘I’.

But the Scandinavians will be without skipper Martin Odegaard after he suffered a knee injury playing for Arsenal last weekend.

“We lost our captain, and we have to live with that,” said coach Stale Solbakken. “Of course you get angry and upset and those kinds of feelings, but then you quickly get into a mode where you have to think constructively.”

Four-time world champions Italy will be desperate to avoid the play-offs, after losing at that stage in qualifying for both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Sweden and North Macedonia respectively.

France, the 2018 World Cup winners and runners-up three years ago, could also qualify with victories against Azerbaijan and Iceland, if Iceland draw with Ukraine.

European champions Spain too have an opportunity to book a ticket to North and Central America if they defeat both Georgia and Bulgaria, but only if multiple other results go their way in Group ‘E’.

Croatia and Switzerland could also qualify in the coming week.

Germany, though, have little margin for error in Group ‘A’ after a shock defeat by Slovakia in their opening qualifier.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side face Luxembourg on Friday before heading to Windsor Park to take on Northern Ire­land three days later.

