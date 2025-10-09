CAR-T cell technology to be introduced to fight cancer

ISLAMABAD: To support patients living with the deadly disease of cancer, Pakistan will soon introduce CAR-T cell technology for the first time.

The initiative is a milestone towards the establishment of a framework for cell and gene therapy in Pakistan, which will lay the foundation for a new era of modern medical research and treatment in the country.

In this regard, a discussion was held in Islamabad where medical experts, researchers, representatives of educational institutions, industry and regulatory bodies participated.

The meeting was attended by prominent scientists, doctors and researchers from Cambridge GenetiX UK, the US and Pakistan, including Dr Khayyam Javed, Dr Menam Abbas, Sheikh Saqib, Dr Salman Gilani, and Dr Asim Rauf, among others.

The participants proposed a framework for introducing the emerging modern therapy in Pakistan and made recommendations for future treatment to be effective, safe and accessible at the local level.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025