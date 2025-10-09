PPP delegation visits NPC, condemns police vandalism

ISLAMABAD: A three-member delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), led by Central Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan, visited the National Press Club (NPC) here on Wednesday to express solidarity with journalists over the recent police assault.

Besides Afzal Chan, he delegation consists of Ch Manzoor Ahmed and Ayesha Nawaz. It strongly condemned the recent police vandalism at the Press Club.

The delegation stated that any restriction on press freedom would be unacceptable and demanded of the government to take immediate action against those responsible for the incident.

Mr Chan added that PPP strongly condemned the recent incident in which Islamabad Police entered the NPC, violated its sanctity, and brutally assaulted journalists, damaging their cameras and mobile phones.

The party termed the police action a direct attack on press freedom, he said.

“Relationship between journalism and politics is inseparable, PPP has always respected journalists for upholding professional values even in the most difficult times, as many journalists have even sacrificed their lives in defense of truth and the sanctity of the pen.” he added.

Mr Chan reiterated that PPP has always supported the freedom of expression and will continue to stand by journalists in their struggle for democratic rights.

The PPP leaders demanded immediate accountability of those involved in the incident, stressing that safeguarding media independence is essential for the strength of democracy.

He said the PPP supports the Charter of Demands presented by journalists to the government, and reaffirming solidarity with the media community. Mr Chan described that they were facing a challenging period for press freedom.

The PPP delegation expressed concern that in Pakistan, not only media freedom but liberties across several sectors are being gradually curtailed.

“Freedom of the press and other civic rights are being eroded step by step,” one of the leaders remarked, emphasising that a democratic society cannot function without an independent and fearless media.

PPP leaders reiterated that their party will continue to raise its voice for the protection of journalists’ rights and for the restoration of fundamental freedoms across the country.

President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Afzal Butt, briefed the delegation on the recent incident of police brutality at the NPC, highlighting the key demands put forward by journalists to the government.

Afzal Butt said the most crucial point in the Charter of Demands submitted to the government is the imposition of a permanent ban on police entry into any press club across the country.

“This step is essential to ensure that such incidents of police intrusion and violence against journalists never occur again,” he emphasised.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025