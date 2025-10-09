E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Glowing tribute paid to Hakim Said

Dawn Report Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:17am

KARACHI: Speakers at a memorial on Wednesday remembered former Sindh governor Hakim Mohammed Said, who was assassinated on Oct 17, 1998 in Karachi, and paid him glowing tribute for his services to society.

Chaired by Hamdard Foundation Pakistan President Sadia Rashid, the programme titled ‘Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said and Service to Humanity’ was held at a local hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, former interior minister retired Lt Gen Moinuddin Haider said if today’s youth need a true role model, it is undoubtedly Hakim Mohammed Said.

“He was a man of conscience, high moral values, and a great social reformer who established Hamdard Pakistan on the principles of ethics, education, health, and patriotism — a national institution that has grown into a strong and flourishing organisation. Hakim Said believed that children were the builders of the nation’s future; therefore, he focused his life’s work on their intellectual and moral development,” he said.

“The tragic day of October 17, 1998 marks a painful chapter in our history when the nation lost a great benefactor. A true loss to our nation. Today, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan continues to uphold his mission by actively serving humanity in every field of public welfare,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

THE long lull on the political front may have just been the build-up to a fresh storm. About a week after KP Chief...
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...