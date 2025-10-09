Glowing tribute paid to Hakim Said

KARACHI: Speakers at a memorial on Wednesday remembered former Sindh governor Hakim Mohammed Said, who was assassinated on Oct 17, 1998 in Karachi, and paid him glowing tribute for his services to society.

Chaired by Hamdard Foundation Pakistan President Sadia Rashid, the programme titled ‘Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said and Service to Humanity’ was held at a local hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, former interior minister retired Lt Gen Moinuddin Haider said if today’s youth need a true role model, it is undoubtedly Hakim Mohammed Said.

“He was a man of conscience, high moral values, and a great social reformer who established Hamdard Pakistan on the principles of ethics, education, health, and patriotism — a national institution that has grown into a strong and flourishing organisation. Hakim Said believed that children were the builders of the nation’s future; therefore, he focused his life’s work on their intellectual and moral development,” he said.

“The tragic day of October 17, 1998 marks a painful chapter in our history when the nation lost a great benefactor. A true loss to our nation. Today, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan continues to uphold his mission by actively serving humanity in every field of public welfare,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025