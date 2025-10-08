E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Palestinians in Gaza hope for ceasefire ‘as soon as possible’

Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 09:49pm

After more than two years of devastating Israeli attacks on Gaza, Palestinians are hoping the latest round of ceasefire negotiations bears fruit, Al Jazeera reports.

“We hope from God that a ceasefire would take place as soon as possible, because people can’t bear the suffering any more,” Jehad al-Shagnobi, whose house was destroyed in the Sabra district of Gaza City, told the Reuters news agency.

“The suffering is great; people can’t breathe any more. We hope from God that the negotiations take place today and are successful.”

