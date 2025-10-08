Egypt’s Al-Sisi optimistic after promising messages from Gaza ceasefire talks

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi says messages from indirect Gaza talks taking place between Hamas and Israel in Sharm el-Sheikh through mediators have been “very encouraging”, Al Jazeera.

“Yesterday, delegations from Qatar, Egypt, and envoys of [United States] President Trump arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, and the messages I received from them are very encouraging,” he said, speaking at a graduation ceremony for Egyptian police.

“A ceasefire, the return of prisoners and detainees, the reconstruction of Gaza and the launch of a peaceful political process that leads to the establishment and recognition of the Palestinian state means we are on the right path to lasting peace and stability.”