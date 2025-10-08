E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Over 11,100 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons: prisoners’ group

Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 04:31pm

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) says more than 11,100 Palestinian prisoners and detainees are being held in Israeli prisons as of the beginning of October, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, the advocacy group said that this was the highest number of detainees since the Second Intifada in 2000.

“According to what was announced by the occupation prison administration as of October, the number of sentenced prisoners exceeded 1,460 prisoners,” the statement read.

“The number of prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment and those against whom indictments have been filed in preparation for issuing life sentences is about 350 prisoners, of whom 303 are sentenced, and 40 are indicted for issuing life sentences,” it added.

The advocacy group added that Abdullah Barghouthi has the highest sentence after being issued 67 life sentences, followed by Ibrahim Hamed, who was issued 54 life sentences.

To date, at least 53 women have been detained, including three from Gaza and two girls. Moreover, more than 400 child prisoners have been detained in Ofer and Megiddo prisons.

