Only 14 of Gaza 36 hospitals partially functioning, WHO says

Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 02:52pm

Only 14 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are partially functioning, and only a third of 176 primary care facilities work, says Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, which oversees Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

Speaking at a media briefing, Balkhy said Gaza has been struggling with “dire shortages” of electricity, clean water, medicine, broken equipment and damaged infrastructure in those health facilities still working.

“Some facilities have been hit and rehabilitated and hit once more,” she added.

Balkhy also said that seven in 10 pregnant and breastfeeding women in Gaza were facing acute malnutrition, and one in five babies were being born either underweight or premature.

