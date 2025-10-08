‘Optimism prevails among all parties’ in Gaza talks: Hamas official

A senior Hamas official has said that negotiations held in Egypt for an end to the conflict in Gaza were advancing in a “spirit of optimism,” AFP reports.

“The mediators are making great efforts to remove any obstacles to the implementation of the ceasefire, and a spirit of optimism prevails among all parties,” Taher al-Nunu told AFP from the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Hamas submitted a list of prisoners it wants to be released in the first phase of the truce “in accordance with the agreed-upon criteria and numbers,” Nunu added.