Lists of prisoners exchanged during Gaza ceasefire talks, says Hamas

Hamas says “the lists of prisoners required to be released” as part of a ceasefire agreement have been exchanged in Egypt, Al Jazeera reports.

Taher al-Nunu, who is part of the Hamas delegation in Sharm el-Sheikh, was cited in a statement published by the group as saying that the mediators are “making great efforts to remove any obstacles to the steps to implement the ceasefire, and a spirit of optimism prevails among all”.

“Negotiations focused on the mechanisms for implementing the end of the war, the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, and the exchange of prisoners,” al-Nunu said.

“The lists of prisoners required to be released were exchanged today according to the agreed-upon criteria and numbers. Indirect negotiations continue today with the participation of all parties and mediators,” he added.