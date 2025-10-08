E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Lists of prisoners exchanged during Gaza ceasefire talks, says Hamas

Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 01:03pm

Hamas says “the lists of prisoners required to be released” as part of a ceasefire agreement have been exchanged in Egypt, Al Jazeera reports.

Taher al-Nunu, who is part of the Hamas delegation in Sharm el-Sheikh, was cited in a statement published by the group as saying that the mediators are “making great efforts to remove any obstacles to the steps to implement the ceasefire, and a spirit of optimism prevails among all”.

“Negotiations focused on the mechanisms for implementing the end of the war, the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, and the exchange of prisoners,” al-Nunu said.

“The lists of prisoners required to be released were exchanged today according to the agreed-upon criteria and numbers. Indirect negotiations continue today with the participation of all parties and mediators,” he added.

Live Gaza Invasion
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...
Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...