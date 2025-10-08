Nanak’s birth anniversary: arrangements for Sikh pilgrims reviewed

LAHORE: Punjab home department on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements made for the Sikh pilgrims arriving in the country to celebrate the 556th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak to be held on November 5.

The authorities have arranged foolproof security, besides transport and accommodation for the visiting Sikh pilgrims.

The meeting that reviewed these arrangement was attended by Punjab Minorities Minister and President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Sajid Mahmood Chauhan and other officers.

“The meeting was informed that foolproof security, medical facilities, transport and quality accommodation would be ensured for the yatrees [pilgrims]. Continuous supply of gas and electricity at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, and all other gurdwaras would also be ensured,” an official says.

The celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary will be held between November 4 and 14. The main ceremony will be held on November 5, at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, some 80kms from here.

“Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including 3,000 from India under a bilateral agreement, will participate in this religious festival,” the meeting was told.

Mr Arora directed all departments to complete the arrangements in time to ensure the best possible facilities for the pilgrims.

He directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to establish additional counters at Wagah border to expedite the immigration process for the Sikh pilgrims.

He said the sale of items prohibited in the Sikh religion would be banned in the vicinity of all gurdwaras.

