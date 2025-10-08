E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Lahore High court summons top law officers over delay in Punjab LG polls

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 09:16am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday summoned the advocate general of Punjab and the chief secretary in a petition filed by Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) challenging the province’s failure to hold local government (LG) elections.

Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition moved by JI Lahore emir Ziauddin Ansari. During proceedings, a lawyer for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) informed the court that LG elections had been conducted in other provinces and that the delimitation exercise in Punjab had been completed three times.

He said the provincial law secretary had repeatedly been asked to issue the necessary notifications but the ECP was informed that a new law was being drafted.

The judge remarked that the federal government should also play its role by asking why Punjab remained the only province where LG polls had yet to be held.

A federal law officer said the federation was ready to assist the provincial government.

Adjourning the hearing to Oct 14, the court sought the personal appearance of the advocate general and the chief secretary.

The petitioner argued that the inordinate delay in LG elections was hurting local development and accountability in the province.

He regretted that the government had failed to meet its constitutional obligation and asked the court to direct the respondents to take immediate steps to conduct the polls and to penalise officials responsible for the delay.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

