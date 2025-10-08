E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Alternative road to Natha Khan bridge

Dawn Report Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 06:51am

KARACHI: An alternative road will be constructed near the Natha Khan Bridge to reduce traffic pressure and address its recurring repair issues, officials said.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) said in a statement that the decision was taken by Mayor Murtaza Wahab in response to the bridge’s deteriorating condition and repeated incidents of iron theft, which have led to frequent maintenance and inconvenience for commuters.

Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed the Engineering Department to carry out a detailed survey within a week and begin construction.

The matter was discussed in a meeting, where Mayor Wahab said a long-term solution was needed instead of temporary fixes.

“It is our utmost responsibility to address public grievances and resolve civic issues without delay. The residents deserve visible and lasting solutions,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

