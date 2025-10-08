SAU inks MoU with Chinese varsity for joint research

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agri­culture University (SAU), Tandojam, and China’s Lanzhou University (LZU) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting joint research, academic exchange and capacity building in the area of agricultural sciences.

The agreement was inked by the heads of both universities in their respective countries. On behalf of the SAU, acting VC Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal and LZU President Prof Dr Yang Yongping signed the agreement.

Other signatories from the SAU were Prof Dr Tanveer Fatima Miano and Prof Dr Shah Nawaz Mari while from the LZU, Mr Chi Gang and Prof Dr Zhang Jiyu.

Under the five-year agreement, the two universities would initiate joint research projects, promote faculty and student exchanges, conduct training workshops and conferences, and offer MSc and PhD students of the SAU opportunities to pursue advanced studies at Lanzhou University, subject to admission and funding approvals.

A SAU announcement said on Tuesday that the collaboration would focus on strategic disciplines including plant breeding and genetics, stress physiology, biotechnology, and climate-resilient agriculture with the objective of advancing sustainable agricultural development through international academic partnerships.

Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal stated that the MoU would play a key role in strengthening international academic linkages, enabling students and faculty to benefit from global standards of research and education.

Prof Fatima Miano and Prof Nawaz Mari highlighted the operational significance of this collaboration, emphasising both institutions would work closely to implement joint activities, co-supervise postgraduate students and enhance institutional visibility on global academic landscape.

A joint coordination committee comprising representatives from the two universities would be formed to ensure effective implementation of the MoU. This committee would set key performance indicators, develop annual work plans and exchange yearly progress reports to monitor achievements and future directions.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025