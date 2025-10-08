Relations with China thriving despite global, regional uncertainties: speakers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-China relations remain the “cornerstone” of Pakistan’s foreign policy, which have been thriving despite global and regional uncertainties, said a former ambassador Sohail Mahmood.

He was speaking at an International Seminar organised by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with the Pakistan Study Centre at Fudan University. Mr Mahmood, who is also Director General of ISSI, underscored that CPEC has transformed Pakistan’s development landscape and serves as a catalyst for regional connectivity.

He emphasised the importance of the recently agreed China-Pakistan Action Plan (2025–2029) as a framework for advancing cooperation in technology, digital economy, green development and industrial upgrading.

additional foreign secretary Imran Ahmed Siddiqui underlined the resilience and strategic significance of the Pakistan-China partnership, describing it as a relationship anchored in trust, mutual support, and shared vision. He emphasised that Pakistan-China cooperation had withstood global and regional challenges and continued to expand into new domains.

Mr Siddiqui particularly highlighted the synergy between CPEC and Pakistan’s Economic Transformation Plan–URAAN, noting that this alignment would unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth. He stressed that the second phase of CPEC would not only strengthen traditional infrastructure and energy projects but also drive forward-looking cooperation in advanced sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, renewable energy, and digital innovation, thereby preparing both countries to meet the demands of the 21st century economy.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm support for China’s global initiatives and expressed confidence that the partnership would remain a cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the region.

Strategic Planning Division AdviserDr Zahir Kazmi described security cooperation as a cornerstone of stability and proposed practical measures such as maritime safety networks and CPEC resilience exercises.

Deputy Director of Institute of International Studies, Shanghai Academy of Social Science Prof Wang Zhen highlighted the global significance of this cooperation, noting that education, youth empowerment, and poverty reduction must complement military measures.

Associate Dean, School of International Studies & Deputy Director, Institute of South Asian Studies, Sichuan UniversityProf. Huang Yunsong presented the China-Pakistan Action Plan as a practical blueprint for institutionalised cooperation while underscoring the importance of people-to-people ties, scholarships, and training programmes.

Dr. Asma Rashid, Lecturer Department of Politics and International Relations, International Islamic University, analyzed the evolving strategic culture underpinning bilateral ties, while Dr. Ma Zheng, Special Associate Research Fellow, School of International Relations, Sun Yat-sen University, pointed to renewed security challenges from TTP and Baloch militants, calling for joint platforms for dialogue and threat assessments.

Principal & Dean Department of Economics, School of Social Sciences & Humanities, NUST Dr. Ashfaque Hassan Khan proposed establishing a new organisation SAECO Plus (China) and also suggested transforming CPEC into a truly regional initiative by expanding outreach to Afghanistan, Central Asia, Iran, and Azerbaijan.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025