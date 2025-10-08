NAVTTC submits key proposals to enhance technical education

ISLAMABAD: The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has submitted key recommendations to the federal government to align Pakistan’s technical and vocational institutions with international standards.

The recommendations include ensuring a harassment-free work environment, updating curricula in line with global benchmarks, promoting a green economy, enforcing national standards set by NAVTTC and advancing the Dublin Accord, among other important proposals.

These recommendations were formulated during a two-day International Dialogue organised by NAVTTC. Representatives from the British Council, the European Union, German Cooperation, academia, industry and government departments participated in the event.

The proposals were finalised with the consensus of all stakeholders.

Minister of State Wajiha Qamar praised NAVTTC for preparing “highly important” recommendations and pledged to ensure their implementation across workshops, industries and technical institutions.

“We will enforce these recommendations to help Pakistan move on the path of progress,” she said, adding that the contribution of NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal was instrumental in making this possible.

She emphasised that the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector had become the backbone of Pakistan’s economic growth. “About 64 per cent of our population is under the age of 30, yet less than 8pc of our youth are enrolled in formal TVET programmes.

Each year, around two million young Pakistanis enter the labour market, but only a fraction possess industry-relevant skills.

Without equipping our youth with technical expertise, economic development is not possible,” she added.

Head of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, Geroen Willems, lauded Chairperson Gulmina Bilal’s leadership, saying her efforts had brought together TVET practitioners, policymakers, academics and government representatives in this global dialogue.

“This initiative, supported by Germany and the EU, resulted in 24 key recommendations. With three million young Pakistanis entering the labour market annually, it is crucial to equip them with globally recognised vocational skills,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025