Peshawar High Court grants protective bail to KP CM aide

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday granted protective bail to the chief minister’s adviser on anti-corruption Brig retired Mohammad Musaddiq Abbasi till Oct 16.

A bench consisting of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Wiqar Ahmad directed the law enforcement agencies not to arrest Mr Abbasi till then.

The bench also directed the respondents, including Federal Investigation Agency, National Accountability Bureau and other law enforcement agencies, to provide details of cases registered against Mr Abbasi.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Mr Abbasi, seeking directives for the federal government and its law enforcement agencies to provide details of cases registered against him.

Petitioner’s counsel, Alam Khan Adenzai stated his client had learned that he had been charged in some fake cases. He added that recently he had been charged in a case registered by National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Mr Adenzai stated that the government had not been providing information to the petitioner about the exact number of cases registered against him. He added that the petitioner intended to approach relevant courts if he was not given information about the cases.

The lawyer said that his client apprehended that he might be arrested by any of the agencies, so he needed to know about the cases registered against him.

It merits a mention that on Oct 3, a sessions judge in Islamabad issued bailable arrest warrants of Mr Abbasi and director anti-corruption establishment, Sadeeq Anjum, over their alleged involvement in a social media campaign against Islamabad judge Humayun Dilawar, who had convicted Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case in 2023 and sentenced him to three years in prison.

The FIR in that case was registered by FIA on Sept 11, 2024, over a complaint filed by Ahmad Sadiq Khan, a nephew of judge Dilawar.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025