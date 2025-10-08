E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Outsourcing of colleges protested

A Correspondent Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 06:51am

HARIPUR: Students of Government Post Graduate College for Boys staged a demonstration here on Tuesday against the provincial government’s decision to outsource its educational institutions.

Carrying placards and shouting slogans against the government’s outsourcing policy, the protesters blocked the GT Road near Darwesh Chowk, suspending traffic on the main artery for around half an hour.

They dispersed peacefully later.

Students of different government colleges here have been boycotting their classes since Sept 2 against the outsourcing decision.

The government defends the decision, insisting it will enhance enrollments and improve quality of education.

It claims only the schools and colleges with low enrollments were being outsourced, with the jobs of teachers remaining unaffected.

CYLINDER BLAST: Nine people, including a shop’s owner and his son, suffered burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded here.

Police and witnesses said the explosion ripped through the shop during the repair of a cylinder’s nozzle valve.

The police quoted an injured man, Mohammad Huzaifa of Meelam village, as saying that the incident occurred when he and his brother were present at the Raja White Gas Shop on the Saeyen Sehaili Road for the refilling of a LPG cylinder.

“A spark caused the loud explosion, leaving me, my brother, shop owner and six others with burn injuries,” he insisted.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...
Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...