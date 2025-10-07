E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Qatar says Israel should have already ceased fire under Trump plan for Gaza

Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 05:37pm

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman has said that Israel should have ceased operations in Gaza already in line with US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, AFP reports.

“Regarding the ceasefire, this question should be directed first to the Israeli occupation government. It was supposed to actually cease fire if the statements made by the prime minister there regarding adherence to the Trump plan were true,” Majed al-Ansari told reporters in Doha.

Ansari was cautious on the Egypt peace talks.

“I have no doubt that this round of negotiations is a process in which all parties are strongly committed to reaching a consensus, but there are many details to consider,” he said.

He said the plan’s clauses “require practical interpretation on the ground, which of course requires communication with all parties”.

He said it was still “early” to discuss the future of Hamas’s political bureau in Doha, after Israel hit the group’s leadership in the Qatari capital last month.

The Hamas bureau, which Qatar hosts with US blessing, has helped Doha mediate in the conflict, he said, adding: “As long as there is a need for a channel [of communication with Hamas], there is a need for this”.

