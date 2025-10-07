E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Qatar confirms Israel made changes to Gaza plan, according to Al Jazeera

Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 03:53pm

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari has confirmed to Al Jazeera that changes were made by Israel to the proposal prepared by eight Muslim countries for the end of war on Gaza.

The proposal made by the Arab and Muslim leaders to the US was modified by Israel before it was presented to the world by President Trump, Al Jazeera quoted him as saying during an interview with the Qatar-based news outlet.

“I believe Qatar’s PM confirmed that there was a proposal made which was modified by Israel. Some of the remarks were adopted, others were not.

“As Qatar is engaged in more than mediation efforts, we are aware that any proposal is not applicable to all parties. We as mediators appreciate the US’s commitment to this proposal, namely ending the war. That’s why we’re all pushing for ending this genocidal war.”

