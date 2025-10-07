Jordan’s king, Trump discuss US Gaza peace plan Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 11:45am 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Jordan’s King Abdullah discussed the latest developments related to US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the fighting in Gaza in a phone call hours ago with the American president, Al Jazeera quotes the Jordanian royal court as saying. Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ ڈیجیٹل محاذ پر دہشتگردوں کا بڑھتا اثرورسوخ، ’ہمیں ان سے حقیقی و مجازی دونوں دنیاؤں میں لڑنا پڑ رہا ہے‘ Dawn News English Subscribe Pakistan & Malaysia Reset Ties: A New Asia Partnership? Will the Afghan Taliban Let US Return to Afghanistan? Asia Cup Controversy: Where is Sportsmanship? Can an Occupying Power Claim Self-Defence? Marco Longobardo TikTok, Israel & Gaza: The Fight Over Your Feed Can Israel Legally Stop Gaza Aid Ships? South Punjab Floods: Women & Children Left Behind in Pakistan’s Climate Crisis Comments Closed