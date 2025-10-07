UNODC, UK to help Pakistan combat drugs, human trafficking

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Britain on Monday assured Pakistan tackling organised crimes like drug peddling, human trafficking, cybercrime, and other illegal activities jointly that cross borders and threaten public safety.

“Organised crime affects everyone, it weakens institutions, puts communities at risk, and often targets the most vulnerable”, Troels Vester, UNODC country representative in Pakistan, said.

He was speaking at a two-day workshop organised to help Pakistan develop its first national strategy against organised crime. The UNODC, in partnership with the Government of Pakistan and the UK government, had organised the event.

“This workshop shows the strong commitment of Pakistan, the UK, and UNODC to work together and build safer, more resilient societies,” Mr Vester stated.

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan, Matt Cannell, noted, “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to tackling serious threats that affect both our countries. Through strong cooperation with Pakistan and UNODC, we are helping build a safer, more resilient future grounded in inclusive justice”.

Director General, Anti-Money Laundering, Dr Ehsan Sadiq, said: “This initiative reflects our collective determination to address the complex challenge of organised crime. By working with Pakistan, UNODC, our international partners and national stakeholders, we are laying the foundation for a stronger and more coordinated response.”

Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Director General, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), highlighted the growing complexity of organised crime, noting that it cuts across borders and sectors. He emphasised that such crime cannot be viewed in isolation, as its impact is felt worldwide. He underscored that organised crime is a global threat requiring collective action and strong international cooperation

During the workshop, delegates explored how to improve coordination between agencies, share intelligence, and strengthen laws to stop criminal networks. They also focused on protecting victims and ensuring that efforts to fight crime respect human rights and promote gender equality.

The discussions were based on UNODC’s global toolkit for tackling organised crime, and centred around four key areas: prevent, pursue, protect, and promote.

The outcomes of the workshop will help shape Pakistan’s national strategy, which aims to make communities safer, support justice, and contribute to long-term peace and development.

The workshop brought together senior officials from law enforcement agencies across Pakistan, as well as experts from civil society, academia, and international partners.

