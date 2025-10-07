E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Delay in reconstruction of schools resented

A Correspondent Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 06:32am

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Mohammad Yusuf on Monday expressed his displeasure over the prolonged delay in reconstruction of schools and health facilities destroyed in the devastating 2005 earthquake in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“There are still schools being run in makeshift shelters and tents in parts of Mansehra district and other regions of Hazara division, but the government has yet to include them in its reconstruction strategy,” Mr Yusuf said while speaking at a meeting held at the New Circuit House here.

Heads of various departments, officials of SNGPL and Wapda attended the meeting.

Mr Yusuf said the provincial government should immediately include all schools and health facilities that could not be reconstructed for the past 20 years in its development plans.

“People of Balakot are still suffering from the aftermath of one of the most destructive earthquakes in recent history. They continue to wait for the allotment of plots in the New Balakot City housing project, which remains in a shambles even after its groundbreaking in 2007,” he added.

Mr Yusuf said then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had released Rs200 million in April 2016 for the acquisition of land for graveyards for Mansehra city and its suburbs.

“Unfortunately, nine years have passed since the funds were released, but the land has still not been acquired,” he remarked.

He further noted that the Dadar Hospital building was in a dilapidated state despite being approved for reconstruction. “The provincial government should release funds for this health facility so that residents of Siren Valley and other parts of the district can avail healthcare services,” Mr Yusuf said.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

