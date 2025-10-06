‘I will never, ever comprehend how humans can be so evil’: Greta Thunberg makes first comments since detention in Israel

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has condemned the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza in her first public comments since being released from Israeli custody, after Tel Aviv intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla and detained all participants.

“Let me be very clear, there is a genocide going on in front of our very eyes,” she said at a press conference in Greece. “No one has the privilege to say ‘we are not aware of what is happening’ … no one in the future will be able to say ‘we did not know’.”

Thunberg noted that under international law, states have a legal obligation to “act to prevent … to stop a genocide”, including “ending complicity, applying real pressure and ending arms transfers”.

“We are not even seeing the bare minimum from our governments,” she lamented. “Our international systems are betraying Palestinians. They are not even able to stop the worst war crimes from happening.

“I will never, ever comprehend how humans can be so evil; that you would deliberately starve millions of people, living trapped under an illegal siege as a continuation of decades and decades of suffocating oppression, apartheid and occupation,” Thunberg added