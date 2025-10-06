Indirect Gaza talks begin between Hamas, Israel in Egypt: state-linked media

Negotiators from Israel and Hamas have begun indirect discussions in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh for a captive-prisoner exchange and Gaza ceasefire, AFP reports citing Egyptian state-linked media.

Al-Qahera News, which is linked to Egyptian state intelligence, said the delegations “are discussing preparing ground conditions for the release of detainees and prisoners”, in line with a proposal from US President Donald Trump to end the fighting in Gaza.

“Egyptian and Qatari mediators are working with both sides to establish a mechanism” for the exchange, they added.