Egypt’s Sisi praises Trump’s Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has praised US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, as negotiators from Hamas, Israel and the United States converged on Egypt to discuss a hostage-prisoner exchange and ceasefire, AFP reports.

“I can only extend my praise and appreciation for US President Donald Trump,” he said in an address.

Sisi added: “A ceasefire, the return of prisoners and detainees, the reconstruction of Gaza and the launch of a peaceful political process that leads to the establishment and recognition of the Palestinian state means we are on the right path to lasting peace and stability.”