Israeli negotiators due in Egypt today for Gaza talks as Trump urges quick action

Delegations from Hamas, Israel and the United States are due to convene in Egypt for talks today, with US President Donald Trump calling on negotiators to “move fast” to end Israel’s nearly two-year war in the Gaza Strip, according to AFP.

The envoys are set to meet in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, on the eve of the second anniversary of the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attack and the start of Israel’s bombing campaign.

A delegation of Hamas officials led by Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Egypt earlier today.

Israel’s delegation, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, also departed for Cairo last night, even as Benjamin Netanyahu was “attempting to keep his right-wing coalition allies on board with Trump’s ambitious 20-point plan and prevent them from jumping ship and bringing down his coalition”, Times of Israel reported.

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the group was “very keen to reach an agreement to end the war and immediately begin the prisoner exchange process in accordance with the field conditions”. Netanyahu, meanwhile, said he hoped the hostages could be released within days.