E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Iran backs moves towards Palestinian ‘self-determination’

Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 08:53am

Iran has said that it supports “any initiative” aiming to secure “self-determination” for the Palestinian people, on the eve of negotiations in Egypt, AFP reports.

Iran “has always supported any initiative aimed at ending ethnic cleansing, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, and paving the way for the realisation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination,” the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that Tehran was ready to help deliver aid to the coastal strip.

