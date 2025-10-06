E-Paper | October 06, 2025

13 stranded boats rescued amid Shakhti warnings

Saleem Shahid Published October 6, 2025

QUETTA: Security forces and locals have rescued over a dozen fishing boats trapped in the Arabian Sea by the effects of Cyclone Shakhti, which is also predicted to affect Karachi and the Makran coast.

The fishing boats were in the deep waters off the coast of Ormara and became trapped by high tides triggered by Cyclone Shakhti.

“All the 13 boats and the stranded fishermen were rescued,” officials from the fisheries department said, adding that no casualty was reported.

In response to the approaching cyclone, the Balochistan government has issued a high alert advisory calling upon all fishermen to avoid fishing in the rough sea and not go to the coast.

Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries Haji Barkat Rind has appealed to fishermen to exercise extreme caution and avoid venturing into deep waters between October 4 and 6, citing the severe weather threat.

“Fishermen are the backbone of Balo­chistan’s economy, and the government stands firmly with them,” he said.

Provincial Secretary for Fisheries Tariq Qamar Baloch said that all field officers have been placed on high alert and the department is in close coordination with the Pakistan Navy, Levies Force, and local administration to monitor the situation.

He noted that timely warnings have been issued through social media and local channels, advising fishermen to secure their boats and keep them at safe locations. During the storm, emergency marine rescue teams, aided by local fishermen and volunteers, launched a joint operation using heavy machinery and loaders to recover the stranded vessels.

Authorities have urged the people to avoid unnecessary visit to coastal areas and strictly comply with safety advisories during this high-risk period.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

