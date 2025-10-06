Rawalpindi land record office undergoes overhaul

The more than a century-old land record office in Rawalpindi tehsil, located on Jinnah Road commonly known as City Saddar Road, has been renovated and reopened to provide improved facilities to residents of the garrison city under a new one-window operation system.

According to officials, citizens will not need to wait long hours for property registration and ownership transfers.

The Punjab government has upgraded the land registration centre by introducing an online system for property-related services.

A new one-window operation centre has been launched at the Raja Bazaar Tehsil Property Registration Office to streamline the registration process for both urban and rural properties, completing transactions within 15 to 20 minutes.

Raja Bazaar Tehsil Office declared a model office and similar facilities being replicated across division, says DC

The centre handles property registrations, powers of attorney, inheritance transfers and property gifts to blood relatives, all through a digital platform.

Information desk has been set up to guide people in getting their land registered or transferred in their names.

Officials, computer operators and support staff now work under one roof to assist citizens with the sale and purchase of residential and commercial properties across the tehsil.

According to officials, property buyers and sellers must book appointments online before visiting the tehsil office. They receive appointment details and token numbers via WhatsApp.

The Qmatic system sends automated updates and reminders, ensuring timely attendance and smoother service coordination. Enhanced systems process documents within 15 minutes, significantly improving efficiency and user satisfaction.

Biometric verification is being carried out of visitors.

Visitors first report to the reception, followed by biometric verification. After document verification at the next counter, the sub-registrar confirms payment to the seller. The process is completed after a joint photograph of the buyer and seller and signatures by the sub-registrar.

The upgraded building includes new facilities such as air-conditioned and ventilated halls, separate waiting areas for male and female visitors, and a dedicated counter for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Clean drinking water coolers and a Bank of Punjab counter for fee collection have also been installed. CCTV cameras have been placed for security surveillance.

The machine installed in the centre scans token code after getting appointment through a mobile App.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema told Dawn that the Tehsil Office at Raja Bazaar had been modernised to ensure smooth public dealings without any hassle.

He added that the Punjab government had directed deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to regularly visit tehsil and registrar offices to monitor revenue-related affairs.

Dr Cheema said the Raja Bazaar Tehsil Office had been declared a model tehsil office, and similar facilities were being replicated across the division.

Special room has been set up for senior citizens while wheelchairs have been arranged for special persons at the office.

“It is the first of its kind established in Rawalpindi, and Commissioner Aamir Khattak has directed other districts in the division, including Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Murree, to adopt this model,” he said.

Given the high volume of public interactions in these revenue offices, proper seating arrangements, access to clean drinking water, and help desks for lodging complaints have been ensured.

Dr Cheema added that citizens were being provided maximum facilitation, with service delivery times not exceeding 15 to 20 minutes to avoid inconvenience. Wheelchairs have been made available for differently-abled individuals and efforts are underway to digitise record rooms for more transparent and efficient services.

The centre’s wall has been decorated with old pictures of the garrison city. — Photos by Mohammad Asim

“A complaint register has also been maintained for swift redressal of public grievances. Every citizen is being treated with respect and dignity in the model tehsil office,” he said.

He further stated that staff training had been ensured to promote courteous behaviour and provide all possible facilities, making the land record office a truly public-friendly institution.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025