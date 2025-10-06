Dirty air diseases

In Punjab, the top reason for visiting the hospital outpatient department (OPD) is acute upper respiratory infections. In simpler terms, poor air quality in Punjab is causing everyone to catch colds.

Karachi isn’t much different. We move from one cycle of sneezing and coughing to another, blaming it on the seasons. If you catch the flu when it rains, or whether it’s hot or cold, the weather takes the blame. Yet, while Karachi doesn’t compete for the title of “most air-polluted city” with Lahore, its air quality still ranks among the 50 worst cities in the world.

Research shows that prolonged exposure to poor air quality damages the cardiovascular system, raising blood pressure and increasing the risk of hypertension (5.1pc). Pollution also trig­gers systemic inflammation and insulin resistance, linking air quality with diabetes (5pc). Ev­en skin disorders, such as dermatitis (2.5%), and generalised fever (15.8%), can be indirectly aggravated by poor air quality. Colle­ctively, about 77pc of OPD cases in Punjab’s top ten list can be traced back to the direct or indirect influence of air pollution.

Taking Punjab as a snapshot, it’s possible that over half of Pakis­tan’s influenza and other day-to-day diseases stem from poor air quality.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, October 6th, 2025