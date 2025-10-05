Hamas negotiator in first TV appearance after Doha strike

Hamas’ top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya has broken his silence during a pre-recorded statement that aired in Qatar, in his first televised appearance since Israel targeted him and other leaders of the group in Doha last month, AFP reports.

The Hamas leader remained defiant in the interview, saying he drew no distinction between those killed in the attack on Doha, including his son, and the tens of thousands who have died during the nearly two years of devastating conflict in Gaza.

“We hope that their blood will pave the way to victory, the way to Jerusalem, the way to the disgrace of the occupation, and the way to the dignity and triumph of the nation,” he said in the video aired by Al Araby Television Network in Qatar.

The video was broadcast as negotiators began heading to Cairo for talks aimed at ending the fighting in Gaza, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing hope that captives would be released within days.